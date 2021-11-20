https://ria.ru/20211120/krym-1759937996.html

The State Duma said that Crimea is too tough for the American army

SIMFEROPOL, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Russian State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet said that Crimea is reliably protected, not a single army is too tough to break through the defenses and invade the peninsula. Previously, NATO veteran Stavros Atlamazoglu in an article for Business Insider stated that the American army is preparing to break through the Russian defense in Crimea … He cited excerpts from a report by the United States Special Operations Command (USASOC). According to the document, modern special forces must pursue several key goals. Among them – support for conventional army units in close combat, as well as the ability to penetrate forbidden objects deep in enemy territory. “Crimea is reliably protected. Not a single army, including the American one, is too tough to break through the defenses and invade the peninsula. And not the Americans will be on the rampage, for this they have vassals in the person of other states. The Americans have succeeded in the ability to rake in the heat with the wrong hands, “- said RIA Novosti Sheremet. According to him, Russia has modern weapons, which have no analogues in any country the world, so any aggressor will be immediately destroyed on the approaches to the borders. Crimea became a Russian region after the referendum held there in March 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents spoke in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. According to the Russian president, the Crimea issue is “completely closed.”

2021

news

ru-RU

