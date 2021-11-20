The State Duma wants to make free travel on public transport for children under 16 years old

The State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children is planning to initiate the development of a new bill providing for free travel on public transport for children from seven to 16 years old. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the statement of the head of the committee, Nina Ostanina.

Today, free travel on public transport is provided for children under seven years of age. Unaccompanied minors under 16 are prohibited from boarding, even if they have not paid for the fare.

A bill on amendments to articles of the Federal Law “Charter of road transport and urban land electric transport” was submitted to the State Duma in May this year. However, the government rejected it in its current version. They were asked to introduce a single travel pass with an unlimited number of trips.

“We do not want to lose this law, so we will propose amendments to the budget of the next year, already in 2023. We will ask the regions about expenditures, because in terms of these statistics, unfortunately, the law has not been worked out. If you make, then do it fully. And our committee wants to initiate the development of a new bill with the same idea, with the same name, but taking into account legal work with the regions, ”said the parliamentarian.

Ostanina added that today the regional authorities are engaged in solving these problems. They give out social cards and use other means. The authors of the initiative want to consolidate a unified approach.