The State Duma wants to make public transport free for children under 16 years old

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children plans to initiate the development of a new bill providing for free travel on public transport for children aged seven to 16, its head Nina Ostanina told RIA Novosti. According to current legislation, only children have this opportunity up to seven years. At the same time, it is forbidden to land minors under the age of 16 unaccompanied by adults, even if they have not paid for the fare. The bill on amendments to the articles of the Federal Law “Charter of road transport and urban land electric transport” was introduced to the State Duma in May this year. They, in particular, were proposed to introduce a single free travel document for this category of Russians, which would give the right to an unlimited number of trips. The Family Committee acted as a co-executor of the project. As Ostanina explained, the draft law in the current edition, proposed by ex-State Duma deputy Maxim Zaitsev, received negative conclusion of the government. The interlocutor of the agency emphasized that today the regional authorities themselves solve these problems – by separate orders, social maps and other means, while the authors of the initiative want to consolidate a unified approach. She expressed confidence that the governors will help them with the information that the deputies plan to summarize and re-submit for consideration by the Cabinet.

