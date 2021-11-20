The story of the relationship and the scandalous divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will form the basis of a new documentary

Streaming platform Discovery + plans to release Johnny vs. Amber, a two-part documentary before the end of the fall, which will shed light on the relationship between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard and tell a story from both angles. The first part of the film will present the story of Johnny Depp, while the second part will focus on the point of view of Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship began in 2011 on the set of The Rum Diary, and the couple got married in February 2015. A year later, in May 2016, the actress filed for divorce, accusing her ex-spouse of domestic violence. The actor denied Amber’s allegations and retaliated with accusations. In the course of a long and difficult trial, both sides put forward more and more new charges and evidence against each other, including photographs and recordings of the quarrel. According to the creators of the documentary, they wanted to give viewers more complete information about the tragically broken marriage and allow them to draw their own conclusions.