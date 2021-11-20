The story of the spectacular image of Julia Roberts from the movie “Pretty Woman” – Stars – tsn.ua

Remember the brightest outfit Vivian from the cult rom-com of the 90s.

One of the most iconic early works Julia Roberts became a movie “Gorgeous”… The picture was released in 1990 and caused two feelings among the public – someone praised him, while others accused him of sexism, because Roberts played a girl of easy virtue in the film.

Despite this, the film, like the outfits of the main character Vivian Ward, is already considered a classic. One of the most famous looks of “Pretty Woman” was a spectacular two-tone mini-dress with rings, which the girl wore with high patent leather boots, a huge red coat and a cap.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere / Getty Images

The story of how this image appeared is no less interesting. Designed by a blue and white mini costume designer Marilyn Vance… When she was faced with the task of creating an image for the main character, she remembered that in the 60s she had a swimsuit from Rudi Gernreich, which her mother gave her, apparently in the same color. He served as inspiration for Vance.

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman / Getty Images

Marilyn complemented the outfit with large metal rings in the front and back, which balanced Roberts’ figure and accentuated the actress’s long legs and slender waist. Patent boots appeared interesting too. In an interview with the Costume Designers Guild, Marilyn said that while walking around London with her husband, she saw the punk shop NaNa on King Road and had these boots in its window. A year later, when she started working on Pretty Woman, she remembered them, called that store and ordered them for Julia.

Julia Roberts boots from the movie “Pretty Woman” / Getty Images

“Her clothes really tell a story. The first four looks – a prostitute dress, a black cocktail dress, a polka-dot dress and a white dress she wears in stores – completely define her story. boots, a hat – everything was very difficult. With each subsequent look, you begin to see how she takes “less is more.” In the end, she is assembled very simply – pure sophistication, “- said Marilyn Vance in an interview with Elle.

