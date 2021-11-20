The structure of Rosleskhoz called the damage from forest fires exaggerated – RBK

According to Roslesinforg experts, a significant part of the forest is able to recover without human intervention, and the complete restoration of a burnt forest takes 10-15 years on average.

Ilya Rybalchenko, a scientific expert of the Russian Ecological Movement, ONF expert, in turn, told RBC that any forest fire is a problem, since the line between grassroots and upper fires under certain conditions can be overcome in 10 minutes.

“The forest is not“ only pines ”, it is also, in scientific terms, downstream bushes, which are part of the biocenosis, and grass, and moss, and mycorrhiza are beneficial bacteria that are necessary for the roots to“ work ”. If they are burned out, nothing good will happen to the rest of the forest, ”he stressed.

As an example, the expert cited the second largest in the world – the Kislovodsk National Park. When the bushes and grasses were cleaned in the lower park for beauty, leaving only large plants, tall trees, squirrels disappeared from the park, as a certain part of food and biological chains disappeared, Rybalchenko noted.

The expert recalled that dioxins and furans, which are toxic chemicals, emitted during uncontrolled combustion, can become another threat to people and animals.

“It is imperative to novate the forest. But it makes sense. In accordance with maps, plans, schemes. Instead of hoping that the fire will do something for us, ”Rybalchenko concluded.

In 2021, large forest fires occurred in many regions of Russia, Yakutia and the Irkutsk region were especially hard hit, including due to dry and hot weather. Also, the fire spread in the Chelyabinsk region, presumably due to the careless handling of fire in the Dzhabyk district forestry. The regional authorities introduced an emergency regime, investigators opened criminal cases.

In September, the head of the forest program of the Russian branch of Greenpeace, Aleksey Yaroshenko, said that 2021 became a record year for the total area of ​​forest fires in Russia since the beginning of the 21st century. According to him, last year the fire damaged 18.1 million hectares.

This year, according to the Federal Forestry Agency, the forest burned down on the territory of 18.2 million hectares, Yaroshenko stressed.