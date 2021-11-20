The tragedy that happened during the filming of “The Twilight Zone” – Rambler / cinema

In 1983, three actors died on the set of a Hollywood film. The worst thing is that two of them were children. This is the film by the eminent director Steven Spielberg “The Twilight Zone”. This tragedy went down in history as one of the most ridiculous and terrible. Rambler will tell you exactly what happened.

Photo: A scene from the movie “The Twilight Zone”A scene from the movie “The Twilight Zone”

In the early 80s, action films began to fashion in Hollywood. Steven Spielberg decides to re-shoot the cult TV series “The Twilight Zone” in a cinematic version. Vic Morrow, a rather famous 53-year-old actor, was invited to play the role of one of the main characters. Vic was supposed to play the role of a hardened racist who goes back in time. The adventures and observation of atrocities during the Holocaust, the revelry of the Ku Klux Klan and the war crimes of the Americans in Vietnam should have led the hero to rethink.

The Vietnam scene was filmed in California. According to the scenario, the hero Vick decides to rescue two Vietnamese children found in an abandoned village. Grabbing the children in an armful, the hero makes his way to the jungle knee-deep in water, and an American military helicopter hovers above them. Shooting and explosions all around – everything should be very spectacular to please the sophisticated viewer. Steven Spielberg, who is the producer, decides that the helicopter should hover over the actors at the lowest possible height – about eight meters.

The command “Motor!” Sounded on the playground, Vic with the children ran on the water, the helicopter hovers over them, as it should be according to the scenario. But the explosions of pyrotechnics are too powerful, and the helicopter is too low. A series of accidents leads to tragedy. One of the explosions damages the tail blade of the helicopter, it loses control and falls down. Straight onto the heads of three actors.

Vic Morrow and two child actors (7-year-old Mick Ding Lee and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen) are killed instantly. Vika and Rene cut off their heads with the blades of a helicopter. The helicopter pilot survived with minor injuries.