https://ria.ru/20211120/migranty-1759954871.html

The UN spoke about the living conditions of migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

The UN told about the living conditions of migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus – Russia news today

The UN spoke about the living conditions of migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

The center for migrants “Bruzgi” on the Belarusian-Polish border lacks a lot, the UN and the Red Cross will solve these problems, also raises concerns … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T14: 16

2021-11-20T14: 16

2021-11-20T14: 16

in the world

UN

Belarus

Minsk

Iraq

Red Cross

Ministry of Health of Belarus

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759655740_0-0:2986:1681_1920x0_80_0_0_f3d3d99d541fe413e4837f0422134d6a.jpg

Checkpoint “BRUZGI” (Belarusian-Polish border), November 20 – RIA Novosti. Much is lacking in the Bruzgi migrant center on the Belarusian-Polish border, the UN and the Red Cross will solve these problems, and the situation with the spread of COVID-19 is also a concern, said Muluseu Mamo, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Belarus. the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, several thousand migrants have accumulated in the hope of getting to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. The Belarusian authorities promptly organized the provision of medical assistance to migrants, provide them with food, clothing. On Saturday, Mamo inspected the logistics center, talked with its residents. “This logistics center – conditions are much better than in the forest. they have something over their heads. But if you ask if these are good conditions for further living, I would say no. Much is missing. We will try to do it, “Mamo told reporters. According to him, residents of the center complained the lack of food, medical services, clothing. “We will be able to buy this through the Red Cross. We have the funds for this,” Mamo said. He also expressed concerns about the risk of the spread of COVID-19. “Such a number of people, you understand, is very bad,” he said. According to Mamo, this topic is also being discussed. Earlier, Belarusian doctors recorded one case of COVID among refugees in a logistics center. The Ministry of Health of Belarus has allocated a drug for vaccination of refugees from COVID-19. However, the refugees have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus at the vaccination station deployed at the border. According to doctors, many migrants in the center are vaccinated with the German Pfizer vaccine, “the migrants explain that it is possible to get vaccinated in Iraq, and they hoped that with the vaccine they would be allowed to go to Germany faster.”

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211118/migrant-1759686823.html

Belarus

Minsk

Iraq

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759655740_255-0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad6ac7c2da68c5f52c0d969dba03c9f7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, united nations, belarus, minsk, iraq, red cross, ministry of health of belarus, the situation with migrants on the border of poland and belarus