The United States managed to suspend the construction of China’s military facility in the UAE – RT in Russian

The intelligence services of the United States last spring learned about the possible construction of a secret Chinese military facility in the United Arab Emirates, after which “alarmed” US officials persuaded the allies in Abu Dhabi to suspend construction. Writes about this The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

As specified, we are talking about the construction of a certain facility in the port of Khalifa.

“The alarmed Biden administration has warned the UAE government that China’s military presence in the country could jeopardize relations between the two countries (the United States and the United Arab Emirates. – RT) “, – the article says.

According to the newspaper, after a series of meetings and visits by US officials, “construction has been suspended.”

As it became known earlier, the American company Mission Support and Test Services, working under a contract with the National Nuclear Security Administration (part of the United States Department of Energy), announced a search for specialists ready to assist it in combating the “influence” of Russia and China in several regions of the world.

RT got acquainted with the relevant document.