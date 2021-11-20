The US called the possible establishment of bases in Ukraine “an unnecessary provocation” | News | News

The United States needs to develop a strategy for the Black Sea region, in the context of which, if necessary, the possibility of opening military bases in Ukraine should be considered. Otherwise, their creation will be perceived as “unnecessary provocation.” This opinion was expressed by the former commander of the US ground forces in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges.

“Without it (strategy. – Ed.) For the region, for Ukraine, how can we resist Russia? This means active work with Romania, Georgia, confirmation of our constructive relations with Turkey, ”the general added in an interview with the Ukrainian newspaper NV, published on November 20.

According to him, only having a strategy can one develop individual politicians, and then discuss the opening of American bases in Ukraine. Hodges noted that many US allies could have “hard times” if such bases do appear.

“All this can be regarded as an unnecessary provocation,” the ex-commander said.

At the same time, the general drew attention to the fact that he does not oppose an increase in the presence of American forces in the Black Sea region, as well as joint exercises with the British fleets or the military forces of Canada.

The day before, The New York Times reported that the US administration had warned the allies about the alleged plans of the Russian Federation to invade Ukraine and called for new anti-Russian measures to be prepared. At the same time, the sources do not know what specific actions will be taken by the Russian military, allegedly located at the border of Ukraine.

On November 12, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, denied information about the alleged plans for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He stressed that Moscow had never planned this and is not planning any invasions.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 13 called the statements that the Russian Federation was allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine alarmist. The Russian Defense Ministry indicated that it is NATO that is stepping up its activity near the borders of Russia.

At the same time, on the same day, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that he would do everything possible so that the Neptune anti-ship missile systems would take over duty on the country’s southern border in the near future. The minister also promised to give instructions on accelerating the construction of a naval base in Berdyansk, noting that joint work with the United States is being carried out on this issue.

Two days later, the ZN.UA newspaper noted that the Ukrainian authorities had asked the American administration to provide Kiev with the Harpoon anti-ship missiles.