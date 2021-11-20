https://ria.ru/20211119/svpd-1759903605.html

The US reported on a “constructive” discussion of the JCPOA with Russia and China

The US reported on a “constructive” discussion of the JCPOA with Russia and China

WASHINGTON, 19 Nov – RIA Novosti. US Special Representative for Iran Robert Mally said he had a “very constructive” telephone conversation with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu in anticipation of the expected resumption of talks on restoring the nuclear deal. Mally stressed that all three powers are united in understanding the need to return to full compliance with the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which the United States came into the presidency of Donald Trump. “Very constructive telephone conversation with Deputy Minister Ryabkov and Deputy Minister Ma this morning. Our three countries unanimously agree on the need to return to full compliance with the JCPOA. To achieve this goal, we are working to harmonize our approaches ahead of the seventh round of talks, “Mally tweeted. The talks in Vienna are expected to resume on November 29.

