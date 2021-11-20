The US Senate has prepared sanctions in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine

The head of the Foreign Policy Committee of the US Senate, Robert Menendez, proposed introducing a clause in the defense budget providing for the imposition of sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by Axios.

The restrictions, which the Senate propose to introduce in the event of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will affect Russian officials, banks, state-owned companies, oil and gas enterprises, and sovereign debt. Including under the sanctions will fall any companies or individuals associated with the work of “Nord Stream-2”.

In addition, it is proposed to introduce visa restrictions on the Russian military who will be involved in the preparation of the operation against Ukraine, as well as to provide additional military assistance to Kiev.

According to the draft, the US president will have to adopt a package of sanctions as soon as hostilities begin on the part of Russia.

Axios notes that Senate GOP officials are pushing for immediate sanctions against Nord Stream 2. According to the newspaper, the proposal has not yet been considered in parliament due to the refusal by the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Sumer, who referred to technical problems with the document.

In late October, The Washington Post reported a build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. Analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) also recorded the movement of troops in the regions bordering Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in mid-November that almost 100,000 Russian troops are near the Ukrainian border.

The Kremlin called the publications of Western media about military equipment near the border with Ukraine as low-quality stuffing.

In July, the United States and Germany signed an agreement that allowed the completion of Nord Stream 2 without imposing additional sanctions. In exchange, Germany and the United States will help secure a 10-year extension of the gas transit contract between Russia and Ukraine. Prior to that, the United States imposed sanctions on companies involved in the project, which is why more than 20 of them refused to participate in it.