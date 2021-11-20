Theater magazine. • Hopkins and Jackman starred in the film version of Florian Zeller’s “Son”

Playwright Florian Zeller, after the Oscar-winning film debut, the film “Father” with Anthony Hopkins, made a second film based on his own play. Hopkins also took part in this film – an additional character appeared in the cinnabar version of The Son, specially written for him.



Florian Zeller is the author of the most popular Russian dramatic trilogy Father, Mother, Son. In Russian translation, the first two plays are usually called “Papa” and “Mama” – they are the ones most in demand on the Russian stage. Almost the only Russian director who turned to the third text – “Son” – was Yuri Butusov (note that his performance at the RAMT was highly appreciated by critics and viewers). The entire trilogy has been published in Russian as a separate book by the GITIS Publishing House. Let us remind you that although the plays are combined into a “trilogy”, they do not have cross-cutting characters and direct plot connections.

Screenwriter and playwright Zeller made his directorial debut in The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins. For this work, they received Oscars and BAFTAs: Hopkins in both cases for Best Actor, and Zeller, along with co-writer Christopher Hampton, for Best Adapted Screenplay. Even before the Oscar winners were announced, Zeller announced that he was working on the script for the second film – this time he decided to move the play Son to the movie screen. TEATR magazine. talked about this earlier.

According to Zeller, from the very beginning he dreamed that Hopkins would play the main role in Father, and even renamed the hero (Andre turned from a play into Anthony). However, it unexpectedly turned out that the audience will be able to see the artist in “Son”. Despite the fact that there was no role for him in the play, Hopkins will appear in the film. Zeller told about this in his Instagram post dedicated to the end of filming. He also commented on this in an official statement (quoted, in particular, by The Wrap): “After the path we traveled in Father, I could no longer work on a new film without Anthony. He was the first to read the script for Son, as one of the characters was written especially for him. “

The title role, teenage Nicolas, was played by Zen McGrath – Zeller says he was “looking for a new, unexpected face” and “was blinded by its fullness and emotional strength.” The name of McGrath, as well as the fact of participation in the film of Hopkins, Zeller kept secret until the end of filming. The second central role, Nicolas’s father, was played by Hugh Jackman, and his partners were Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby.