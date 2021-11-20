There were shots from the burnt down apartment of Marina Khlebnikova

https://ria.ru/20211120/khlebnikova-1759935307.html

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Izvestia published photographs showing the aftermath of a fire in the apartment of the singer Marina Khlebnikova. Judging by the photo, some of the interior details burned down completely. In addition, it turned out that there is a fireplace in Khlebnikova’s apartment. The fire on the fourth floor of a house on Ratnaya Street in Moscow took place the night before yesterday. According to preliminary data, the cause was a wiring malfunction after repair. Five people were rescued. After the incident, the singer herself was hospitalized in the burn intensive care unit of the N.V. Sklifosovsky Research Institute in an extremely serious condition.

