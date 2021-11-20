They were adored by Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow: the best Gucci looks by Tom Ford

In short: when he took over as creative director of Gucci in 1994, Ford turned the brand upside down, wowed everyone with super-open campaigns (the phrase sex sells was his main slogan) and raised the sales of the fashion house to record levels. Now, in the period of general nostalgia for the 2000s, you could more than once come across his scandalous advertisement of 2003 with the model Carmen Kass, where she poses with the letter G shaved on her pubis. If you don’t remember, be sure to find and look at this picture. It may well be considered the quintessence of all the work of Tom Ford of that time.

But today we wanted to talk not about the marketing (albeit ingenious) tricks of the designer. And see what his runway collections for Gucci looked like from 1994 to 2004. Although we love the current image of the House, built by Alessandro Michele, it is impossible not to admire these works of Tom Ford. Collected their favorite images (which, by the way, would be happy to wear even now). Of course, not all, because many collections simply do not have a decent quality.

Fall-winter 1995

The first designer collection for a fashion house. Satin shirts in precious metals, skinny flares and celebrity models led by Kate Moss – this show heralded a sexy and super-glamorous new direction for the brand. The collection received Madonna’s approval (in one of these looks, the singer came to the MTV Video Music Awards), made Ford famous and enriched Gucci.