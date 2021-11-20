Think the kaftan dress is old-fashioned? Angelina Jolie will convince you otherwise

It looks like Angelina Jolie decided to arrange a summer Eurotrip for her family. First, we looked at her classic images while she was walking with the children in Paris, and now we are studying the pictures of the actress, taken already in Venice. There she met the French street art artist JR and … went with him for a walk on the local rooftops, during which the artist made a series of spontaneous portraits of Jolie against the backdrop of the Cathedral of Santa Maria della Salute.

@jr

JR Angelina posed in a vintage Brunello Cucinelli kaftan dress, which we already saw on her in a shoot for March Vogue Britain. And, judging by the interviews for the same issue, Jolie is not indifferent to vintage things: “I invest in quality things, and then I wear them to the holes,” Jolie told Edward Enninful. – This is my style. And my contribution to sustainable development. Wear vintage if you have one, rediscover vintage stores. “

@jr

Angelina Jolie in Venice, July 2021 Legion-Media

In the same dress, Angelina was seen walking around the city – she complemented the image with brown Dolce & Gabbana mules with low wide heels and a black Saint Laurent bag with a long strap. But for JR, she posed without accessories and was very confident on the roof. That is to say, once Lara Croft, forever Lara Croft.

We have collected several similar caftans, which can be an excellent investment – this style does not lose its relevance over the years. And the example of Angelina Jolie is proof of this.

Eres, 38,500 rubles, farfetch.com

The Row, 299,500 rubles, tsum.ru

Fil de Vie, 33813 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Missing You Already, 18,096 rubles, farfetch.com

The Row, 242608 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Twinset, 11349 rubles, farfetch.com