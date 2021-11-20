Third wheel? Details of the meeting of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with Matt Damon revealed

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, bring the heat to Los Angeles. The reunited stars recently returned home from a European vacation and spent the day at the beach at Paradise Cove.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media

TMZ posted footage of the lovers chatting affectionately with each other during their walk. What’s more, Ben’s 50-year-old best friend Matt Damon joined the fun by inviting the stars to relax at his home. By the way, Matt is as excited about the Bennifer reunion as Ben himself.

“Jennifer got along well with Matt,” an insider told E! News, noting that they were “just like old friends,” exchanging jokes throughout the day. “Jennifer and Ben took a walk along the beach and chatted with some of the neighbors. They were there briefly, but greeted a group of people and chatted a bit before heading home in the golf car. They were very friendly, ”adds an eyewitness.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media

And in the evening the couple went on a date! The stars have successfully selected images that fit perfectly with each other.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media

Now that Ben and Jennifer are back in LA, they are both focused on “getting back to work,” according to an insider. The actress is also interested in finding a home in Los Angeles after moving from Miami. Ben actively helps her in this.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: @jlo)

Recall that Lopez and Affleck, who broke up in 2004 after breaking off their engagement, sparked rumors of a reunion in May after a romantic getaway in Montana. Since then, the 51-year-old singer and the 48-year-old actor have seemingly been inseparable and occasionally show feelings in public.

Note, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck met back in the 80s and since then have become best friends. Their duo became truly stellar with the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, in which they starred.