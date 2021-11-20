Thousands of images sold as NFT published for free

The Australian programmer has released thousands of images for free, sold in the non-fungible token format (NFT). According to him, this is an art project, the purpose of which is to demonstrate that the concept of ownership of digital assets is absurd.

The creator of the project, Geoff Huntley, stated that he collected all the images related to NFTs that were created on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. He made them available on a website called NFT Bay – modeled on the world famous Pirate Bay torrent tracker.

According to Mr. Huntley, the collection is consolidated into a 17 terabyte “Billion dollar torrent”: people have spent huge sums of money to acquire ownership of images that anyone can easily copy from the internet. The author of the project also pointed out that proprietary NFT images are usually not themselves hosted on the blockchain: an NFT asset is an instruction on where to upload an image.

NFT enthusiasts claim that a unique blockchain identifier associated with an image, for example from the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Lazy Lions or CryptoPunks series, makes each instance rare and valuable. Critics argue that such assets are still easy to reproduce by right-clicking on the image and saving the image.

The Huntley Project has renewed controversy over the real value of NFTs, with some NFT enthusiasts arguing that even the negative attitude of the project’s author has a positive effect on their value. According to the programmer himself, the real long-term value of NFT lies in authentication – like the blue tick on Twitter. And this “Can be achieved without blockchain”…