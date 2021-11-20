https://ria.ru/20211120/dtp-1759963392.html

Three cars collided on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow

Two cars collided head-on on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow, then another crashed into them, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti.

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Two cars collided head-on on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow, then another crashed into them, a spokesman for the emergency services told RIA Novosti. one person was killed, one was injured. The accident happened near house 33. As the State Traffic Inspectorate of Moscow said in its Telegram channel, the BMW driver drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volvo and Mercedes cars. The driver died from his injuries, his passenger was hospitalized, there is no information about other victims.

2021

