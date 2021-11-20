https://ria.ru/20211120/konflikt-1759970391.html

The main “powder barrels” of Europe, in which the war will begin

Named three "powder kegs" of Europe, where a big war could break out

The main “powder barrels” of Europe, in which the war will begin

Ouest-France columnist Fabien Cazenave listed the regions of Europe in which a major war could begin.

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Ouest-France columnist Fabien Cazenave listed the regions of Europe in which a major war could begin. As the author writes, in recent weeks, fears in the European Union have increased that an armed conflict will break out on the continent’s doorstep. In his opinion, the situation in the region is heating up due to the accumulation of thousands of refugees from Iraqi Kurdistan on the border of Poland and Belarus. Warsaw does not allow migrants from the Middle East to enter the EU: it has deployed about 15,000 troops on the eastern borders to support border guards and police, both sides blaming each other for the migration crisis, the columnist noted. The radicalization of the participants in the confrontation could lead to an accidental incident with the Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian or Belarusian military, Kazenav suggested. The observer is convinced that another point of intense tension on the map of Europe is the border between Russia and Ukraine. In the event of a war in Donbass, Moscow can defend the DPR and LPR. In a “catastrophic” scenario for Kiev, the Russian army will create a buffer zone not only to protect Donetsk and Lugansk, but also for the security of Crimea: it will stretch as far as Odessa and Transnistria, the article says. Fears arise about a possible civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina ( BiH). In 1995, the bloodshed was ended by the Dayton Accords, which divided the state into the Federation of BiH and the Republika Srpska. However, this fragile structure can be violated by the nationalist sentiments of different parts of the country, the journalist summed up.

