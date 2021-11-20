Three regions of Europe where a major war could start

A big war could start in three regions of Europe. Ouest-France columnist Fabien Cazenave warned about this. The author recalled that in recent weeks, fears that an armed conflict will begin on the continent are growing in the European Union.

In his opinion, the situation in the region is heating up due to the accumulation of thousands of refugees from Iraqi Kurdistan on the border of Poland and Belarus. As a result, due to the radicalization of the participants in the confrontation, an accidental incident may occur with a military man from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, or Belarus.

The second point of strong tension on the map of Europe, according to the observer, is the border between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, the Russian Federation may start a war over the DPR and LPR. As a result, the Russian army, as Kazenav pointed out, can create a buffer zone to protect Donetsk and Luhansk. She will also do this for the safety of Crimea. In the worst-case scenario for Kiev, it will stretch to Odessa and Transnistria.

Finally, an explosive situation is emerging in Bosnia and Herzegovina. There have already been bloody events. However, in 1995, as Cazenave recalled, the Dayton Accords put an end to this. They divided the state into the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republika Srpska. Nevertheless, nationalist sentiments from different parts of the country can break this fragile structure, the French journalist said.

Earlier, the well-known political scientist Yevgeny Satanovsky warned that European countries that are ready to accept US nuclear arsenals on their territory are at great risk. These arsenals of weapons of mass destruction are prime targets for Russian missiles, he said. This is how he reacted to the statement of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that the nuclear arsenals, which are now located on the territory of Germany, can be moved to the territory of Eastern Europe.