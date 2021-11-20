Times learned about Boris Johnson’s plans to boycott the Beijing Olympics – RBK

Great Britain will send its athletes to the PRC, but intends to declare a diplomatic boycott of the competition

Photo: Mark Schiefelbein / AP



The British government is actively discussing the idea of ​​a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. According to The Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leaning towards this option.

According to the newspaper, the toughest position on this issue is taken by Foreign Minister Liz Truss, who, according to sources from The Times, does not hesitate to accuse the Chinese authorities of genocide in conversations (bearing in mind the data on the harsh persecution of the Uyghurs by the Chinese authorities).

The rest of the members of the government are not so categorical. For example, they do not consider the main option for the UK to completely refuse to participate in the Olympics. However, the situation of a diplomatic boycott is quite acceptable, in which case none of the British ministers will go to Beijing.

This option was also proposed by several representatives of the Conservative Party, who wrote a letter to Johnson this week. We are talking about politicians who previously accused China of violating human rights, fell under the sanctions of the PRC and will definitely not be able to attend the Games. One of them – MP Tim Loughton – even called the Beijing Olympics “games of genocide.”

On November 17, US President Joe Biden, in response to a question whether the United States would send an official delegation to the Beijing Games, said, “I am a delegation and I figured it out.” He did not clarify the meaning of his words.

Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that “the politicization of sports runs counter to the Olympic spirit and harms the interests of athletes from all countries.”