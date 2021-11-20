To communicate with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle chose an image worth tens of thousands of dollars

Одеться так, чтобы впечатлить – в Сети появилось превью большого интервью принца Гарри и его супруги.

Royal family fans on both sides of the ocean are in awe of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. And, of course, in addition to the secrets about why the Dukes of Sussex decided to leave the UK and move to the United States, many were more interested in what kind of image the actress and the wife of Princess Diana’s youngest son preferred for an exclusive conversation with the guru of American television.

On March 1, a preview of the interview of the Dukes of Sussex appeared on the Web, and finally, the interest in Meghan Markle’s bow was satisfied. Probably, the duchess chose an image that could impress her fans around the world.

For an interview with Oprah Winfrey, 39-year-old Meghan chose an Armani dress for $ 4,700. The accentuated waist and elaborate embroidery are striking details of the strict, but quite typical for Markle outfit. Unsurprisingly, the exact same look was sold out in no time, but similar versions of the dress at the same price can still be purchased on the company’s website and on other pages of luxury clothing stores.

Complementing her favorite casual bun with the equally iconic Duchess of Sussex $ 700 Aquazzura pumps, a $ 6,500 Cartier Love bracelet, a Pippa Small aquamarine necklace and Birks topaz earrings, Meghan has taken a stylish look at light.

Many guessed that by putting on this particular Cartier bracelet, which previously belonged to Princess Diana, Markle deliberately made it clear who exactly this interview would be devoted to.

It is logical that the mother of 36-year-old Prince Harry, who died in August 1997, will become, if not the central, then, in any case, an important topic of conversation. It’s not in vain that the Duke in the teaser says the sacramental phrase: “My biggest concern was that history does not repeat itself.”

“I am just very glad to be here with you now, to talk with you, to be next to my wife. Because I can’t imagine how she (Princess Diana) felt all this many years ago absolutely alone, because even for the two of us it is very difficult, but at least we have us. History repeats itself, ”Prince Harry expressed his greatest fear, accusing the British press of an unhealthy interest in the royal family.

Oprah Unifra’s long interview with the Dukes of Sussex will air on CBS on March 7, and the TV presenter will speak with the former royals about their decision to move to California and start fresh.