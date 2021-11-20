Tom Cruise is resting on the yacht of Roman Abramovich with his young lover

The actor skips the filming of the seventh film about the spy Ethan Hunt on the Russian billionaire’s luxurious ship, going down to land only for important reasons.









The life of 59-year-old Tom Cruise is taking off, although, it would seem, where is it even higher? The actor regularly hits the lenses of the paparazzi with his unchanging Hollywood smile, and we know for sure that he has several objective reasons for joy. Firstly, Tom returned to filming his Mission: Impossible franchise and is now working on the seventh part, which has been resumed after the pandemic – despite the new difficulties, work is progressing, albeit intermittently.

Secondly, at the Wimbledon tournament, Cruise appeared with Hayley Atwell, a film colleague. The beauty is 20 years younger than the actor, but very few people were surprised by this fact, because Tom remains one of the most attractive men in the film industry, so everything is forgiven him. In addition, Cruz spends time with the charming brunette on the luxurious 68-meter Triple Seven yacht – and this is the third reason for joy.

According to Western media reports, the ship of impressive size is now owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who allegedly rent it for 460,000 pounds (46 million rubles) a week.









The 68-meter yacht 777 (aka Triple Seven) was previously owned by the entrepreneur Alexander Abramov, Abramovich’s partner. In 2013, he bought it for 39 million euros (three and a half billion rubles), and five years later put it up for sale for 55 million dollars (four billion rubles). The price hike was justified by the “tuning” that ennobled the already impressive yacht.

Triple Seven can accommodate ten guests at the same time, occupying five cabins. Although it is difficult to even call them cabins – these are full-fledged rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, beds, sofas, a solarium, and a gym. Want to soak up the bath? Please have a Jacuzzi at your service. Tired of just jumping into the sea from the deck? Please come to the waterslide.

It is not known in what relationship Tom Cruise and Roman Abramovich are, and the fact of the latter’s acquisition of this luxury yacht is still in question. The purchase was made anonymously, which is quite normal for businessmen of this level. However, Western sources claim: Cruise has been resting at Triple Seven for more than a week, and not alone. Why not? Completed the mission – walk boldly.

