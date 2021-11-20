Traders lost almost $ 700 million amid falling crypto market :: RBC.Crypto

Over the past day, the margin positions of 172 thousand traders were forcibly liquidated. This happened at a time when the bitcoin rate fell to a monthly low of $ 55 thousand.

The amount of liquidations of margin positions over the past day reached $ 678 million, according to the bybt service. Over the past 24 hours, positions of 172 thousand traders were forcibly closed. The largest loss per trade occurred on the Bitmex exchange in a pair of bitcoins to the US dollar and amounted to $ 7.2 million.

The massive liquidation of traders’ positions was caused by the fall in the bitcoin rate by 6%, to a new local minimum of $ 55 thousand. Against the background of the decline in the first cryptocurrency, altcoins also fell in price. For example, the price of Ethereum and Binance Coin fell by 4%, while the Solana price fell by 7%.

Over the past day, traders who traded bitcoin, having lost almost $ 300 million, suffered more than others.In second place, users of crypto exchanges who concluded transactions with Ethereum, lost $ 140 million.The third place in terms of losses is occupied by positions in Solana, they were liquidated for $ 30 million.

– “The token is unlikely to be as successful as before.” When XRP renews its high

– How to secure your investment in cryptocurrency. Expert advice

– The price of bitcoin can fall to zero? Factors for the future cryptocurrency collapse

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.