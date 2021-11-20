trainer reveals the secret of Jennifer Lopez’s slimness

During classes, the singer combines different types of physical activity.

At 52, Jennifer Lopez boasts a firm and toned body. But to achieve such an impressive result, the singer has to work hard on herself.

“Jennifer is scrupulous about food, sleep and everything in her life,” says fitness trainer David Kirsch, who works with the star.

The specialist believes that on the way to the body of dreams, you need to change all aspects of your life, which the singer did in her time. If necessary, you need to use smart devices that measure the quality of sleep, monitor how the body metabolizes proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

But the common denominator is always sleep. Rest and recovery are important to your wellness.

Kirsch always includes elements of Pilates, boxing, plyometric (jumping), strength, cardio training, work on simulators in classes with Lopez.

“In training, Jennifer often performs the goose step, during which the muscles of the inner thighs and buttocks are involved,” the specialist notes in an interview with Vogue. “Almost every lesson is not complete without deadlift and boxing elements.”

David Kirsch also mentioned that the star’s training takes place at a fast pace. He also admired her dedication and energy. In his opinion, Jennifer Lopez only becomes more beautiful with age.

Recently, the 52-year-old singer in a silver bra impressed fans with her toned figure.