Trump congratulates the acquitted in the case of the two murders of a teenager – RBK

According to CNN, the parents of one of those killed as a teenager were outraged by the verdict. According to them, Rittenhouse’s acquittal means that “armed citizens can provoke violence in any city and shoot people in the streets.”

Read on RBC Pro

In August 2020, African American Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police in Kenosha several times, CBS News reported. After this incident, riots broke out in Kenosha. To eliminate them, Trump sent the US National Guard to the city.

According to the investigation, 17-year-old Rittenhouse joined a group of armed men with an AR-15 rifle during the riots, CNN reports. The teenager was chased by Joseph Rosenbaum, who threw plastic wrap at him. Rittenhouse shot him and tried to flee the area. Then a crowd of people tried to catch up with him and Rittenhouse shot Anthony Huber, who hit him with a skateboard, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, armed with a pistol.

Prosecutors tried to prove that Rittenhouse himself provoked Rosenbaum when he pointed a rifle at him. Rittenhouse was charged with premeditated murder, negligent homicide, attempted murder, and two counts of security threats.