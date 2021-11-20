turbo four instead of V6 – Autoreview

The second-generation Infiniti QX60 large crossover debuted in America last summer, and it retains the same V6 3.5 aspirated engine as the previous model. However, now “sixties” will be produced not only in the USA, but also in China, at the Dongfeng Nissan joint venture plant. The local version debuted at the Guangzhou Auto Show.

In general, the Chinese Infiniti QX60 repeats the American car: the company did not begin to lengthen the already rather big crossover. From the external features of the version for the PRC – only other pads in the lower part of the rear bumper, imitating diffusers. But to increase market attractiveness, the engine was replaced.

The Chinese Infiniti QX60 is powered by the variable compression ratio 2.0 VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine familiar from the QX50 / QX55. Indeed, in China, taxation is tied to the displacement of the engine. In terms of power, the turbo four is inferior to the American V6 engine (252 hp versus 299 hp), but it has more torque: 380 Nm instead of 366 Nm. In the transmission – the same nine-speed “automatic” and four-wheel drive with a clutch on the rear axle.

Localization and a low-volume turbo engine will significantly reduce the price, although it will be announced only by the spring start of sales. An imported first-generation QX60 in China is now worth $ 75,000. Infiniti QX60 crossovers will be supplied to Russia from America, so our cars will have a V6 engine: the start of sales is also expected by the spring. Or would it be better with a turbo four?