“Twilight” star Kristen Stewart marries girlfriend

American actress Kristen Stewart, best known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight movie series, is getting married.

The celebrity announced her engagement, and not at all to actor Robert Pattinson, whom she dated after Twilight. Her chosen one was screenwriter Dylan Mayem, with whom they had met for a long time, writes Elle …

It is known that two years ago, at the beginning of the relationship, the actress intended to propose herself. However, in the end, she waited until they did it.

Kristen Stewart as Lady Dee, screenshot: Instagram

“I wanted to be proposed to me, so I think I was very clear about what I wanted, and she did it. We’re getting married, it’s really happening,” Kristen said on the Howard Stein Show. Kristen Stewart

The fact that Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer are officially engaged, the actress announced on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM this morning November 2. The celebrity first spoke about her desire to marry her girlfriend in November 2019 in an interview with Howard Stern just a few months after they started dating.

