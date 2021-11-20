Tymoshenko blames officials for the energy crisis in Ukraine

https://ria.ru/20211120/ukraina-1759927554.html

KIEV, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The energy crisis in Ukraine was created artificially by officials who did not pump gas into underground storage facilities on time and did not provide the country with coal, said former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko. “There can be no energy crisis in Ukraine, because we are different from all other European countries. We differ very much. Firstly, unlike European countries, we produce our own gas. Secondly, unlike all European countries, we have natural gas storage facilities for 38 billion cubic meters. This is enough gas for us for a year … Energy crisis in Ukraine, because they did not pump gas … Now we were told that we have no electricity. Why? Because they did not put coal in the warehouse, “Tymoshenko added. The head of the political council of the Ukrainian party” Opposition Platform – For Life “Viktor Medvedchuk said earlier that an energy crisis has come in Ukraine, because the country is not ready to provide the population and enterprises with energy resources. Tymoshenko also said earlier that a full-scale energy crisis is unfolding in Ukraine, and believes that it is necessary to introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector.

