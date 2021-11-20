Tymoshenko named those responsible for the energy crisis in Ukraine | News | News

Ukrainian officials have artificially created an energy crisis in the country. This was announced on Saturday, November 20, by the ex-head of the Ukrainian government, leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, in a comment to the Ukraine 24 channel.

“This crisis was created artificially. I want to know the surname, name, patronymic of each official who received the command to put the country in such a situation. Who didn’t pump gas, didn’t put coal, who completely tore off the winter period of stable work for us, ”the former prime minister said.

Now high-level officials “knelt down” in front of Minsk and asked Belarus for “emergency flows,” she said.

“If only it will be –10 ° C and lower and it will last at least two weeks, then we will have serious problems. And so I want to say that the energy crisis has been created, ”Tymoshenko stressed.

According to her, in principle, there can be no energy crisis in Ukraine, since the country “differs from all other European countries”: the volume of its gas storage facilities is 38 billion cubic meters. m.

Earlier, on November 18, the Ministry of Energy of Belarus stopped supplying electricity to Ukraine. The ministry also drew attention to the fact that the possibility of further implementation of such supplies to Ukraine “will be considered by the Belarusian side, taking into account the technical capabilities.”

The director of the Energy Development Fund, member of the public council under the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, Sergei Pikin, admitted a day later that the cessation of electricity supplies from Belarus would have the most serious consequences for Ukraine. According to him, at the moment the Ukrainian authorities are faced with a severe energy crisis.

At the same time, on October 28, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Lyudmila Buimister also stated that a catastrophic situation is currently observed in the energy sector in Ukraine. This outcome was the result of a failure in the process of storing coal reserves and the lack of support from local mining enterprises, the deputy is convinced.

At the same time, on November 15, the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov said that at the moment the department had not received requests from Kiev about the increase in coal supplies. Shulginov also added that so far there is no decision on the supply of electricity directly to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on the same day that the state is successfully coping with the challenge of coal shortages. He assured that in the near future seven Panamax vessels will arrive at the country’s ports, and this coal delivered by sea, along with the fact that it is mined in Ukraine itself, “completely covers the needs of the energy sector by the end of the year”.

On November 2, the country’s former foreign minister, Pavel Klimkin, announced that the upcoming winter season would be extremely difficult for Ukraine. He noted that at current energy prices, the country will not be able to survive another heating season.