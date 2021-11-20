UAZ Patriot at the Los Angeles Auto Show – Auto Review

Almost a year ago, the American company Bremach Inc. announced its intention to sell Russian UAZ vehicles in the States. And over the past time, this adventure has not faded away: at the Los Angeles Auto Show taking place these days, the company organized a modest stand and showed the local public at once two Ulyanovsk Patriots. One is completely standard (only with other emblems and nameplates), and the second – with an off-road body kit from the Russian company BMS. Judging by the photos from the scene, not many people gathered even at the press conference.

Recall that Bremach Inc. Since 2008, she tried to trade in Italian Bremach all-terrain vehicles, but she did not achieve success, and now she decided to try her luck with Ulyanovsk SUVs. The original name Bremach Taos had to be abandoned (Volkswagen was ahead of it), so now the UAZ Patriot is called Bremach 4×4 SUV for the United States. But there is still nothing to brag about: the car is still not certified, dealers and service partners are being looked for.

Bremach is promoting UAZ as a cheaper alternative to other all-frame all-terrain vehicles – Jeep Wrangler (from $ 29,000), Ford Bronco (from $ 28,500) and Toyota 4Runner (from $ 37,300). The price is really attractive: $ 26,405. For a car with a completely closed five-door body (versus open three-door at the base Bronco and Wrangler), a standard ZMZ petrol engine (2.7 liters, 150 hp), a six-speed “automatic” and in a relatively rich Premium package. In Russia it is called Lux ​​Premium, we have such a Patriot worth 1 million 610 thousand rubles, that is, $ 21,900 at the current exchange rate.

Bremach is now assessing demand and accepting orders with $ 100 deposits. The start date of sales is named very approximately: 2022. The plans also include a UAZ Pickup and a Patriot version with a V8 engine. What do you think will work out?