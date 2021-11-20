Ukraine has registered a law on an embargo on the import of goods from Belarus – Gazeta.Ru

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a draft law on an embargo on the import of goods from Belarus. The corresponding document was published on the official website of the parliament.

The text of the document itself is absent on the Rada’s website. The author of the initiative was the deputy from the Servant of the People faction Alexander Danutsa.

Previously at the Ministry of Energy of Belarus statedthat the country will stop supplying electricity to Ukraine starting from November 18. The department did not name the reasons for the termination of electricity supplies.

At the end of September, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NKREKU) of Ukraine extended a ban on the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus until November 1. A month later, the media reported that Ukraine plans to renew import of electricity from Belarus against the backdrop of a coal shortage at state-owned thermal power plants.