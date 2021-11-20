https://ria.ru/20211119/ucheniya-1759881543.html

Ukraine to take part in NATO’s Dynamic Move exercise for the first time

2021-11-19T18: 59

in the world

Belgium

NATO

armed forces of ukraine

KIEV, 19 November – RIA Novosti. Ukraine will take part in the NATO naval exercises Dynamic Move – 2022 for the first time, which are tentatively planned from January 31 to February 8 in Belgium, the press service of the Ukrainian naval forces said on Friday. NATO Dynamic Move – 2022. A conference was held in Odessa on the planning of the concept of NATO command and staff exercises Dynamic Move – 2022. During the event, which took place online, participants preliminarily discussed the time and place of the exercise, preparatory goals and a list of countries that will be invited to participate, the draft scenario and the control system of the forces involved in them, “the press service said on Facebook. According to the press service, tentatively, the exercises will be held from January 31 to February 8 in Ostend, Belgium.” But that’s all. depends on the epidemiological situation, because last year there was also a planning exercise of this series, but due to the pandemic they were not held … The purpose of the exercise will be working out the actions of the multinational headquarters for managing NATO’s naval mine action forces, as well as strengthening the capabilities of the command personnel of the international special group for conducting a complex of mine clearance operations, “the press service of the senior officer of the training command of the command of the naval forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Captain 2nd Rank Artem, quotes Matvienko. It is planned that the exercise will be attended by representatives of NATO member states, as well as Ukraine and Morocco, who will join Dynamic Move-2022 as observers.

Belgium

2021

