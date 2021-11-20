Ukrainian MP Kuzmin accused Zelensky of usurpation of power – Gazeta.Ru

Renat Kuzmin, a deputy of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform for Life faction, accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of usurping power in the country and putting pressure on the judiciary. The parliamentarian wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

“In Ukraine, power has actually been usurped, and this usurpation of power went so unnoticed and unpunished that it seemed like it’s the norm,” Kuzmin said, pointing out that, according to the law, the parliament in Ukraine occupies a higher position in the hierarchy of power than the Office of the President.

At the same time, he noted, “for some fantastic reason,” Zelensky has the bulk of power, who “usurped” it with the help of his Servant of the People party and “crushed” the executive power with the help of the majority in parliament.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is putting pressure on the judiciary today. This dispersal of the Constitutional Court, attempts to destroy and liquidate the Administrative Court of Kiev, threats to liquidate other courts that will make decisions contrary to the will of the president. This is all that is the usurpation of power, which led to what we are seeing, ”he summed up, adding that all this leads to the complete destruction of the remnants of the Ukrainian statehood.

Formerly a deputy spokethat Ukraine can cease to exist within its current borders if the current government holds out for some time. He stressed that the current authorities “are carrying out a criminal plan to destroy the homeland.”

Mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko stated about the actual lack of cooperation and interaction with the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, noting that he does not understand the system of relationships that have developed in Ukrainian politics.