Ulgran plant burned down in Ulyanovsk

A 5,000 square meter production facility located on Moskovskoye Highway was on fire all night.

The signal of an emergency in the production department of the Ulgran plant was received by the Ulyanovsk rescuers on November 19 at around 6 pm.

“First, a fire covered a workshop for the production of stone sinks, covering an area of ​​400 square meters, then the fire spread – the building of the entire plant with an area of ​​5,000 square meters flared up,” the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Ulyanovsk region told ulpravda.ru. – The source of the fire was the resin dioxide used for the production of stone sinks. It is extremely flammable material. According to our information, there was about 30 tons of resin in the workshop. “

Fortunately, the rapid spread of the fire did not lead to casualties.

“This emergency happened without victims,” the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia in the Ulyanovsk region told us. – All the people who were in the building left on time. Even before the arrival of the firefighters. “

Rescuers fought with fire all night.

“Extinguishing was complicated not only by the high combustibility of the materials in the building, but also by the remoteness of the water sources,” the press service of the Main Directorate of EMERCOM of Russia in the Ulyanovsk region explained to us. – There was a build-up of the grouping of forces and means. In total, 97 people took part in this battle with fire, including 84 rescuers from the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations. 34 pieces of equipment were used ”.

The fire was extinguished early this morning at 7.57.

“The plant burned to the ground,” – confirmed to ulpravda.ru in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia in the Ulyanovsk region.

Photos provided by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Ulyanovsk region