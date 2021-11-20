Umbrella Financial Services Arrive at Cardano and Avalanche with ADA Finance’s DeFi Suite | Blockchain24

Two powerful blockchains, Cardano and Avalanche, will be home to an innovative type of DeFi protocol that promises to provide users with tremendous opportunities to generate passive income and increase their financial independence.

Blockchain technology is changing the way people interact with the financial world. Decentralized finance, or DeFi, has quickly become a popular way for users to participate in financial services by interacting with smart contracts deployed on blockchains.

ADA Finance is creating a home for DeFi enthusiasts to participate in DeFi without having to switch their wallets between multiple platforms, and this has proven to be an important turning point in the world of blockchain-backed peer-to-peer financial services.

Umbrella DeFi Services by ADA Finance

ADA Finance (ADAFI) is an ecosystem of DeFi products that will include borrowing and lending, profitable pharming, margin trading, and the IDO launch pad.

The protocol will operate as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), which means that users holding ADAFI, ADA Finance’s own token, will be given varying levels of control over the protocol and, accordingly, rewards. There will be three levels of DAO membership, each according to how many tokens the user has put in the DAO.

Additionally, ADA Finance is one of the first DeFi platforms to develop a referral and milestone reward program, which provides a huge incentive for users to enjoy all the services the protocol offers, as well as introduce others to the DeFi solutions that ADA Finance has to offer. …

Borrowing and lending

ADA Finance provides peer-to-peer lending through its own innovative smart contracts. By submitting loan applications to ADA Finance, users can customize the requested daily interest rate (up to 2% per day) and determine the maximum duration of the proposed loan contract.

ADA Finance’s lending smart contracts allow borrowers to repay their loan anytime before maturity in order to pay as little interest as possible.

Profitable farming

To encourage users to provide liquidity for tokens, ADA Finance will introduce a yield farm for pooling tokens and depositing them in ADA Finance AMM (Automatic Market Maker). When a user provides liquidity to AMM ADA Finance, they receive an LP token (Liquidity Provider Token), which is credited with commissions received from other users swaps using their tokens.

When this LP token is deposited into one of ADA Finance’s profitable farms, users receive a fair share of the reward token from the fixed reward pool based on their share of the deposited liquidity. While the user’s LP tokens are deposited in the smart contract of the pharming, they will still receive commission from swaps in excess of the fees under the pharming contract.

ADAFi Margin Swaps

ADA Finance also provides a secure and transparent platform for executing margin trades. Margin trading will only be available for assets that support decentralized price flow, as liquidation of margin trades is triggered through oracles that feed information to ADA Finances smart contracts.

To keep leveraged positions open, traders will need to hold at least 105% of the value of the position as collateral. If this minimum margin is not met, the user’s position will be liquidated. In terms of cross-margin, any deposits, withdrawals and trades can affect the user’s collateral level and therefore their liquidation rate.

IDO Launchpad

New projects usually have the greatest potential for token value growth in the entire crypto industry. Moreover, new projects usually require funding in order to expand their activities and provide the best possible services.

The IDO Launchpad is an ingenious way to connect users with new projects and enable them to experience new tokens with incredible value-adding potential. Located in both Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX), ADA Finance will be a great place for new projects on each blockchain looking for funding, as well as for users looking to get promising tokens well in advance.

ADA Finance Claims Best DeFi Project of the Year

ADA Finance is nominated for one of the best DeFi projects in 2021. The AIBC Summit, which will take place on November 16, will select from six nominees, all of whom have been selected for the “Best DeFi Project of the Year”.

The AIBC Summit is considered the largest blockchain summit in Europe and ADA Finance joins a long list of distinguished names in the cryptosphere to be recognized for their contributions to DeFi and the blockchain industry. The NFT artist, Biple, who was recognized for selling one NFT artwork for $ 69 million, was also nominated for an award at the same event.

ADA Finance has a well-defined roadmap that includes many services that will be offered as the team continues to develop. Users interested in participating in DeFi on Cardano or Avalanche will have a variety of services to choose from as ADA Finance continues to evolve in the future.