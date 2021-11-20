Unsuspecting Jim Carrey gave a reason for a scandal about Syzran

The reason was a photo taken in Peterhof.

One of the most popular Hollywood actors, Jim Carrey, has been compared to a tourist from Syzran. The reason for this was a photograph, which, according to one of the communities of the social network VKontakte, Kerry took in Peterhof in 2001.

The picture shows the actor in a simple gray T-shirt and sunglasses posing against the backdrop of a large palace and a large cascade. At this place, almost all tourists who visit the palace and park ensemble on the southern coast of the Gulf of Finland are usually photographed.

– Jim Keppey in Saint Petersburg, 2001. Even he looks like a tourist from Syzran, – wrote in the group “16th street”, where they periodically upload different photos, accompanying them with original inscriptions.

Why the author remembered about our city after seeing this photo, we can only guess. Perhaps he just remembered that the name Syzran has practically become a household name, and it is often used when talking about the Russian outback, and is also used in various jokes more often with a negative connotation.

However, not everyone likes this approach. Someone was outraged that when people are divided according to skin color – this is called racism and they treat it negatively, then why is everything different with cities.

– When cities like Omsk, Syzran, Saratov are called a hole – is everything okay? How do you generally classify which city is a hole and which is not? – wrote in the comments under this post.

By the way, this photo has appeared on the Internet more than once. Once Kerry in the picture was compared with Igor from Taganrog, who came to Peterhof for the first time.

Perhaps the public could not forgive that the Hollywood actor, known for the films “The Mask”, “Batman Forever”, “Dumb and Dumber”, “Liar, Liar” and others, during a tourist walk, chose a more democratic style of clothing to an exquisite tuxedo.

Photo: “16th street” / VK