US intelligence warned allies about the imminent “invasion” of Russia in Ukraine

US intelligence has warned NATO allies that there is “little time” left to prevent Russia from launching hostilities in Ukraine. This was reported by The New York Times, citing sources.

The US believes that the Russian authorities have not yet decided what to do with the troops concentrated near the Ukrainian border, ”said the country’s officials. They added that the US is serious about the Russian troop build-up and does not believe that Russia is “bluffing.”

According to the newspaper, this week the director of US National Intelligence Avril Haynes visited Brussels to inform NATO ambassadors about Russia’s “military invasion” of Ukraine. During the meeting, Haynes expressed “growing concern about Russia,” the sources said.

In addition, Washington is pushing European allies to cooperate in developing a package of measures to “contain Moscow,” the newspaper’s interlocutors added.

“American and British intelligence are increasingly convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering the possibility of military action in order to take control of most of Ukraine or destabilize the country and bring a more pro-Moscow candidate to power,” the newspaper writes.

Earlier in the US Senate, it was proposed to prepare sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

In late October, The Washington Post reported a build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine. Analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) talked about the movement of troops in the regions bordering Ukraine. In particular, the accumulation of Russian equipment was noticed in the Bryansk, Voronezh and Rostov regions, as well as in Kursk.

On November 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that almost 100,000 Russian troops were stationed near the Ukrainian border. According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov, the Russian president is now deciding whether to “cross the Ukrainian border” or continue negotiations.

The Kremlin called the US fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine “groundless whipping up”.