US jury acquits 18-year-old who shot dead two people during protests

A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of intentionally killing two people and harming another during the August 2020 protests. Reported by CNN.

Kyle Rittenhouse after the verdict. Photo: Sean Krajacic / The Kenosha News / AP

The jury debated the decision for 25 hours and ultimately decided that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense. The prosecution insisted that he had acted “criminally and recklessly.”

US President Joe Biden, commenting on the verdict, said that the jury’s decision must be respected, noting that the verdict “will make many Americans feel angry and anxious, including himself.”

In August 2020, Rittenhouse joined a group of armed men in the city of Kenosha, where protests and riots were taking place over the injury of African American Jacob Blake by police. They claimed to be protecting the city from marauders. On the evening of August 26, the group had a conflict with the protesters, during which Rittenhouse shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, and also wounded another man. In court, Rittenhouse insisted that Rosenbaum was trying to take the gun away from him, and Huber hit him with a skateboard.

At the time of the incident, Rittenhouse was 17 years old, the rifle he fired with had been purchased in the name of his friend.

Rittenhouse was charged with premeditated murder, negligent homicide, attempted murder, and two counts of security threats. If found guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

In the United States, protests began in May last year after an African American George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. In Kenosha, protests have resumed after city police injured 29-year-old black man Jacob Blake.