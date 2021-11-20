US may impose sanctions in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The measures were proposed by the influential Democratic Senator Robert Menendez. From the top Russian leadership, starting with the president and the prime minister, to the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. The list of sanctions proposals prepared by the head of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Robert Menendez, is very wide. Restrictions should be introduced by decree of US President Joe Biden as soon as Russia enters the territory of Ukraine and hostilities begin. Russian military commanders and intelligence officers may also be subject to sanctions. Entry into the United States for them will be closed, writes the Axios edition. In the event of an aggravation of the situation in Ukraine, the largest Russian banks, state-owned enterprises for the extraction of oil, gas and other minerals may also be blacklisted.

The sanctions will also affect the sovereign debt of Russia, follows from the document. Menendez wants to extend restrictive measures to companies and officials who planned or are involved in the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany bypassing Ukraine. The senator also offered to additionally help Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion. Amendments can be made to the US defense budget. Meanwhile, the New York Times reported on warnings from the American intelligence services of allied countries. They were given to understand that they had little time left to thwart Moscow’s plans to invade Ukraine, the newspaper claims. The newspaper noted that intelligence is pushing European countries to cooperate with the United States to develop a package of economic and military measures to contain Moscow. ”

The fact that Russia is building up its military forces on the border with Ukraine, Western media began to report at the end of last month. Bloomberg reported that Washington had warned the EU countries about this. The Kremlin said to this that Russia does not threaten anyone.