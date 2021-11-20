US May Increase Middle East Presence, Pentagon Says

https://ria.ru/20211120/ostin-1759932700.html

The United States will maintain a significant military presence in the Middle East and, if necessary, will increase it, said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

WASHINGTON, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. The United States will maintain a significant military presence in the Middle East and, if necessary, increase it, said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. Austin added that the United States prioritizes diplomacy and views military force as a means of support. According to him, Washington is “pushing for deepening multilateral partnerships.” The Middle East, which could repel the threats facing the region. Among them, Austin listed the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis, the problems of the proliferation of nuclear weapons, the activities of extremist groups, as well as “Iran’s support for terrorist groups.” The head of the department claims that Iranian drone strikes are preventing the United States from fighting the militants.

