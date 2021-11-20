US warned allies in Europe about the risk of “Russian invasion” in Ukraine – Tatarstan in Russian

US intelligence services are warning US allies that there is less time left to prevent Russia from “taking military action against Ukraine.” According to The New York Times, citing American and European sources, Washington is pushing European countries to develop a package of “economic and military measures” to “contain Moscow.”

According to unnamed sources of the American newspaper, Russia “has not yet decided what it will do with its troops near the Ukrainian border”, while “military reinforcement” is taken seriously in Washington and “is not seen as a bluff.”

The publication also writes that the director of US National Intelligence Avril Haynes visited Brussels this week to inform NATO ambassadors about the possible “military invasion of Russia by Russia”.

Earlier, the Axios portal reported that the US Senator, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee Robert Menendez, made a proposal on sanctions against Russia in the event of an “invasion of Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the assumptions about the alleged preparation of the Russian side for the invasion of Ukraine, said that he had not heard about “these alarmist statements.” The head of state noted that Ukraine demonstratively fails to comply with the Minsk agreements, in connection with which the crisis in Ukraine is “far from being resolved.”

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “would not mind provoking any incidents” in the hope of assistance from other countries.

In April, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Moscow is not planning to intervene in the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, but is closely monitoring the situation.