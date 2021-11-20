“Ussuriisky Vin Diesel” on a truck amazed social networks in Primorye

At the railway station in Ussuriysk, the video caught a dashing drifter, sliding in a turn in a truck.

The video shows that the driver turns around several times on a snow-covered road, sliding his body at a short distance from parked cars. In Mark Prune’s blog, where the footage was posted, commentators expressed their opinion about what they saw. “This is a city of racers from God. Every second is inadequate ”; “For the railway ring, this is just a tradition, everyone there does it”; “Oh, he challenged many people here”; “No, no, we accept such challenges only in summer”; “When you prepare a portfolio for the next Fast and the Furious”; “And I thought, why don’t they take young animals to work on such machines… now everything has become clear”; “Oh, the change of Vin Diesel is growing up”; “Well done, he did it, he didn’t bother anyone.” Earlier, “Vostok-Media” wrote that a resident of Vladivostok published a message with a video in which a motorist dashingly drifts in the area of ​​Nekrasovskaya Street. He was clearly skidded on the ice, but then he taxied. In this video, it was pretty obvious that the slippery road was the cause of the turns.

