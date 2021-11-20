Valentino Rossi was escorted out of the sport. Even Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves took part in the farewell

On Sunday, the nine-time world champion in motorcycle racing, seven-time top class title holder Valentino Rossi held his last race in MotoGP…

On the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, the Italian finished in 10th place. The 42-year-old Rossi spent the last year in the Yamaha satellite team SRT and took 18th place in the individual competition.

In total, Valentino played 22 seasons in the top echelon, and before that he skated 4 more in the junior classes of the World Championship.

The numbers behind @ ValeYellow46‘s extraordinary career! 📊 Some of them have to be seen to be believed! 👏#GrazieVale pic.twitter.com/Oqny1J9bB9 – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) November 15, 2021

Ronaldo personally came to see the Doctor (Valentino Rossi’s nickname) from big-time sports. “Zubastik” met with the Italian in the pits before the race and waved the flag at the finish of the race.

On the lap of honor, the rostrum saw off Rossi with a standing ovation. It was arguably the longest boxing return lap in history. The Italian drove to applause through the “corridors” of the marshals, stopped to hug each of the rivals, and after returning to the pit lane, the entire paddock went to his pits.

A #ValenciaGP we will remember for a long long time! 🙌 Check out how the last #MotoGP race of 2021 unfolded in Valencia 👀#ValenciaGP 🏁 | #GrazieVale https://t.co/ibzXgcWAJJ – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) November 14, 2021

The Italian was literally carried in his arms. Farewell to VR46 (another nickname for Rossi) turned out to be truly fantastic.

In the video dedicated to Rossi’s departure, he was approached by Hollywood actors Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, Chris Hemsworth, countless world sports stars, and other celebrities.

Even some of the world’s biggest superstars were inspired by @ ValeYellow46! 🤩 A-listers from sport and entertainment sent in their congratulations! 🎙️#GrazieVale pic.twitter.com/IHWYTUOnG2 – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) November 14, 2021

A separate parting video was also recorded by representatives of motorcycle races – rivals of Russia, the leaders of the international federation and teams.

The whole paddock family will miss @ ValeYellow46! 💛 Hear the heartfelt tributes from friends, colleagues and rivals as The Doctor hangs up his helmet! 🎙️#GrazieVale pic.twitter.com/EAM6QQrCcg – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) November 14, 2021

Promoter manager MotoGP company Dorna Carmelo Espeleta announced the official title of legend to Rossi at the evening ceremony after the race MotoGP… He became the 31st person to receive this status.

“I’ve always thought of this day as a nightmare, because it’s the end of a long career,” Rossi said. – And I thought it would happen in Valencia. But in the end, I really enjoyed it. I have to thank everyone, everyone who worked with me, the entire paddock and other riders … It was an unforgettable day. I enjoyed it. I have had a long career and I have always enjoyed it. “

Soon Rossi should become a father. His girlfriend Francesca Sofia Novello is expecting a daughter. It is not yet known whether Rossi will continue his racing career in any other capacity. It is possible that he will try his hand at the Dakar or other auto races.

But Valentino still has to appear in the motorcycle world championship paddock. He owns his own team, which has been present in the junior grades since 2014, although he does not directly lead it during the weekends. Next season, she will begin full-fledged performances in MotoGPas a satellite “Ducati”.