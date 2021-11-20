Valery Garkalin died | News | News

People’s Artist of Russia Valery Garkalin died in the hospital at the age of 68.

As REN TV clarifies, the actor who was in the hospital with COVID-19 was diagnosed with complete lung damage. The artist was on a ventilator and, without regaining consciousness, died at 7:14 Moscow time.

Garkalin was hospitalized in early October at the Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka. He was admitted with a positive test for coronavirus, CT scan revealed 25% of his lung damage. His condition worsened every day, he had difficulty breathing.

In five days, lung damage increased from 25% to 75–85%. Doctors assessed his condition as critical, after which the artist was transferred to intensive care, connected to a ventilator and injected into a drug-induced coma, then connected to an ECMO apparatus.

Later, the patient was taken out of the medical coma and some of the drugs were removed, but his condition worsened again. The artist developed sepsis, and was also diagnosed with thrombosis of the veins in the legs, heart and breathing problems began.

On November 8, it was reported that the artist was urgently operated on. The actor underwent surgery on the pleural cavity of the chest.

In different years Garkalin worked at the Satire Theater in Moscow, the S. Obraztsov Puppet Theater, in independent theaters and was employed in entreprise. But even before being recognized by theatergoers, he experienced tremendous success in cinema. The very first role of the professional gambler Greek in the crime drama Cataly (1989) by Sergei Bodrov Sr. and Alexander Buravsky made him famous throughout the country.

He is known to a wide audience for his roles in the films “White Clothes”, “Shirley-Myrli”, “Pops”, “Crooks” and many others.