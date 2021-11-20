Valery Garkalin died – Russia news today

https://ria.ru/20211120/garkalin-1759937422.html

People’s Artist of Russia Valery Garkalin dies

People's Artist of Russia Valery Garkalin died at the age of 67

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. People’s Artist of Russia Valery Garkalin died at the age of 67, the Russia 24 TV channel reported. In October, the actor was hospitalized with coronavirus. His condition was assessed as consistently serious, he was in intensive care. Garkalin was born on April 11, 1954 in Moscow. In 1988 he graduated from the Faculty of Variety and Mass Performances of GITIS. Known for his work in films such as “Shirley-Myrli”, “Children for Rent”, TV series “Roll House”, “My Fair Nanny”. He was also a teacher at the Department of Pop Art at GITIS, artistic director of the workshop. In 2008, Garkalin was awarded the title “People’s Artist of the Russian Federation”.

