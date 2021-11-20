Veneda Anastasia Carter is the stylist of Kim Kardashian. Interesting facts about Veneda on Vogue

Today, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram has a photo in which she poses with a Louis Vuitton bag from the 2014 collection by Frank Gehry (the architect who built the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris). A rare specimen and is sold today on resale for 12.5 thousand dollars. This is not the first time in recent years that Kim has tried on archival looks or iconic accessories of yesteryear, and her stylist Anastasia Carter, Veneda, is responsible for this.

Born in Copenhagen, Veneda moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19 to pursue a modeling career. She quickly got tired of modeling and turned into an Instagram influencer – not in the classic presentation (with all the advertising posts and skips), but in the real one. The one you really want to be like.

In 2014, she wore black adidas Gazelle sneakers with a blue shirt, Burberry trench coat, dress pants and looked like a British bully. In 2016, heels and rare dresses appeared in her wardrobe. And in 2018, she began to wear Yeezy more and more often. Moreover, all the new models of sneakers appeared with her six months before the release, and then it became clear: Veneda either works or is close friends with Kanye West.

There were no signatures confirming the guesses on Instagram, official statements and interviews – what Carter was doing could only be guessed at. Then Kim Kardashian launched her brand Skims and shot Veneda in the first advertising campaign, and then photos of Kim’s new exits began to appear on Carter’s Instagram. It has already become obvious: it is Veneda who is responsible for these outputs. And the Christmas image of the Kardashians in a Schiaparelli suit is also her handiwork.

“Happy birthday to the coolest girl in the world”, – congratulated Kim Veneda on her 28th birthday. And it’s hard to disagree with the fact that Carter is really one of the coolest girls on the planet.