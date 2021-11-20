Vietnamese electric cars VinFast debuted in the US – Auto Review

The most unexpected exhibitor at the Los Angeles Auto Show is the Vietnamese company VinFast. The one that loudly declared itself three years ago with redesigned and simplified BMW cars. But the Vietnamese showed up in the States with completely different cars – and with Napoleonic plans.

VinFast is part of the largest corporation in Vietnam VinGroup, which was founded by businessman Pham Nyat Vuong, now the richest man in the country. From the very beginning, he promised to bring the VinFast brand to the world market, and he is confidently moving towards this goal. An engineering center in Germany and a test site in Australia have already been opened (this is the former complex of the closed company Holden). Last summer, former Opel chief Michael Loscheller became the head of the automotive division, followed by the announcement of the imminent start of sales in Europe: Germany, France and the Netherlands will be the first markets in the first half of 2022.

The US debut turned out to be even louder: VinFast opened a new headquarters in Los Angeles. The required investment in the amount of $ 20.5 million was provided by the California government, and there are 400 employees at once. So many workers are required to complete the next phase – building its own plant in California, which will cost $ 200 million. The start of sales in the USA and Canada is scheduled for the end of 2022, but initially it will be Vietnamese-made cars. Which?

The exhibition hosted the world premiere of two cars announced at the beginning of the year (although the indices are now for some reason different). These are electric cars, created on their own modular platform, and the Pininfarina studio worked on their design. The first model VF e35 (formerly VF32) is a mid-size crossover with a length of 4750 mm, which marks the Tesla Model Y. It has a five-door body with two rows of seats and a traction battery with a capacity of about 90 kWh, which is enough for 400 km of run. The basic version with one motor is 204 hp. and 320 Nm, the twin-engine four-wheel drive modification has twice the output: 408 hp. and 640 Nm.

The second model is a full-size crossover VF e36 (formerly VF33) with a length of 5120 mm with three rows of seats. Such an electric car is offered only in a twin-engine four-wheel drive version with a capacity of 408 hp, and a traction battery with a capacity of 106 kW ∙ h should be enough for 560 km of run. Initially, VinFast also announced versions with gasoline engines, but they are not considered for export markets: only electric vehicles! Both new models have a unified interior: there is no familiar instrument cluster, the large central display with a diagonal of 15.4 inches is responsible for everything. Even an autopilot with a lidar and an array of cameras is announced, and at the same time the third level.

In their native Vietnam, these machines will begin to be produced in February: VinFast has a modern plant here with a capacity of 500 thousand cars per year, which will be enough at first. Traction batteries will be produced locally – together with LG Chem. Then more detailed information about these electric vehicles should appear.