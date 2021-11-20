Vin Diesel made up with Dwayne Johnson via Instagram

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel met on the set of Fast and Furious 5, and in 2016, when work on the eighth part of the film series was in progress, the actors had a fight. Johnson accused his colleague of not giving a damn about his colleagues on the set, and also called some of the participants in the filming process suckers and panties. Later, Vin Diesel admitted that he constantly provoked the Rock so that he remained in good shape, in order to give absolutely everything and even more to the film in which he was filming. For five years, the actors exchanged barbs through the press, but, apparently, Diesel is ready to go to the world. On his Instagram, the Fast and the Furious ideologist posted an appeal to Dwayne Johnson, in which he urged him to return to the final films.

“My little brother Dwayne … The time has come. The world is waiting for the final tenth of Fast and the Furious. As you know, in my house the children call you Uncle Dwayne. There is no holiday that they and you do not send good wishes … But the time has come. The legacy awaits. . I told you a few years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Paul Walker. I vowed that we will release 10 films and make the best ending. I say this out of love. You have to appear in Fast and Furious, do not leave our film series to its own devices. fate, you are too important. Hobbs is your character and nobody else. I hope that you will meet halfway and fulfill your destiny. “

instagram.com/vindiesel

Some time ago, Dwayne Johnson explained in an interview that he had no plans to return to the main film series. The actor admitted that his thoughts are focused on the sequel to the Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. Fans hope that after the call of Vin Diesel Scala will change its mind. So far, Dwayne Johnson has not commented on a colleague’s post on Instagram.